332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, adjust an aircraft arrest system cable at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2024. The 332 ECES is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

