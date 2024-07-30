U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, add pressure to a Mobile Aircraft Arrest System at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2024. Adding up to 18,000 pounds per square inch of pressure simulates an aircraft using the system. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 Photo ID: 8567904 332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System [Image 10 of 10], by SrA David Lynn