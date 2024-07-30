Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (Aug. 2, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu, right, presents a Continuing Promise 2024 mission plaque to Laura Noriega, director of Ciudad Mujer in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8567749
    VIRIN: 240802-N-NS135-1730
    Resolution: 6272x4181
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DV Day on USNS Burlington
    DV Day on USNS Burlington
    DV Day on USNS Burlington
    DV Day on USNS Burlington
    DV Day on USNS Burlington
    U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer
    U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer
    U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer
    U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer
    U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download