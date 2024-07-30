SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (Aug. 2, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu, left, inspects donations provided by U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program and transported as part of Continuing Promise 2024 at Ciudad Mujer in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 23:57 Photo ID: 8567748 VIRIN: 240802-N-NS135-1675 Resolution: 5394x3596 Size: 5.55 MB Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.