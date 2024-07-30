Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DV Day on USNS Burlington [Image 5 of 10]

    DV Day on USNS Burlington

    PUERTO CORTES, HONDURAS

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Aug. 2, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu, left; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, middle left, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs at U.S. Southern Command; Division Gen. Roosevelt Hernandez, middle right, chief of defense for the Honduran Armed Forces; and Jose Rosales, right, Minister of Defense for Honduras, pose for a photo after the presentation of a Continuing Promise 2024 mission plaque. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 23:57
    Location: PUERTO CORTES, HN
    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

