PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Aug. 2, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu, left; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, middle left, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs at U.S. Southern Command; Division Gen. Roosevelt Hernandez, middle right, chief of defense for the Honduran Armed Forces; and Jose Rosales, right, Minister of Defense for Honduras, pose for a photo after the presentation of a Continuing Promise 2024 mission plaque. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 23:57 Photo ID: 8567746 VIRIN: 240802-N-NS135-1503 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.99 MB Location: PUERTO CORTES, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DV Day on USNS Burlington [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.