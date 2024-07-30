U.S. Ambassador Visits Ciudad Mujer

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (Aug. 2, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu, sitting center, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, sitting to right of center, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs at U.S. Southern Command, pose for a photo at Ciudad Mujer in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

