    DV Day on USNS Burlington [Image 4 of 10]

    DV Day on USNS Burlington

    PUERTO CORTES, HONDURAS

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Aug. 2, 2024) Representatives from the U.S. and Honduran governments pose in front of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) for a group photo in Puerto Cortes, Honduras during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8567745
    VIRIN: 240802-N-NS135-1123
    Resolution: 6494x4329
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: PUERTO CORTES, HN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DV Day on USNS Burlington [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

