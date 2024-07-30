DV Day on USNS Burlington

PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Aug. 2, 2024) Cmdr. Timothy Breen, left, U.S. Navy Attaché to Honduras and Belize, educates Division Gen. Roosevelt Hernandez, chief of defense for the Honduran Armed Forces, about the navigation system aboard Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) during a tour in Puerto Cortes, Honduras as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

