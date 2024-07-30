Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Staff Sgt. Robert McGuckin, 521st Contingency Response Squadron Noncommissioned Officer in charge of Contingency Fuel Ops, and Staff Sgt. Dale Jones, 521st CRS Aerial Porter, fuel a forklift before operations in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 August 2 on Edwards AFB, California. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

