    Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 5 of 5]

    Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Staff Sgt. Robert McGuckin, 521st Contingency Response Squadron Noncommissioned Officer in charge of Contingency Fuel Ops, and Staff Sgt. Dale Jones, 521st CRS Aerial Porter, fuel a forklift before operations in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 August 2 on Edwards AFB, California. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

