Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Staff Sgt. Robert McGuckin, 521st Contingency Response Squadron Noncommissioned Officer in charge of Contingency Fuel Ops, and Staff Sgt. Dale Jones, 521st CRS Aerial Porter, fuel a forklift before operations in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 August 2 on Edwards AFB, California. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling.

Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing arrived at various locations across California and Hawaii between 27-30 July to participate in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3.



The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center directed live-fly exercise is taking place during the third week of Red Flag and is designed to create a combat-representative environment in order to evaluate a wing commander’s ability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the lead wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic environment.



“The overall objective for the 621 CRW at Bamboo Eagle is to synchronize operations with the participating air expeditionary wings to dynamically task small contingency support element teams to support Combat Air Force’s scheme of maneuvers and mission generation force element movements.” said Maj. Jacob Draszkiewicz, 621st CRW executive officer and 521st Contingency Response Element commander during the exercise.



Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 will test the participating units and improve the integration of mobility, combat, bomber, joint and Allied aircraft.



“The CSEs provide specific contingency support capabilities other than command and control,” said Maj. Chris Gingerelli, 621 Contingency Response Support Squadron director of operations and 521st CRE director of operations during the exercise. “In this exercise, the CSEs are a small stand-alone team, broken off from our CRE, to provide primarily cargo movement operations and joint inspection capability to the MGFE at the spokes.”



During the exercise, Mobility Air Force assets will support MGFEs implementing all-domain combat power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States. When a MAF asset takes off from a hub with a CSE, the flight planning for those cargo aircraft is accomplished from thousands of miles away.



“For this exercise the 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron is augmenting the 505th Command and Control Wing to provide air mobility division expertise to the exercise air operations center, planning airlift to posture contingency response forces and air refueling to support fighter missions in the Western United States,” said Lt. Col. Brad Seehawer, 321 AMOS operations officer.



Using designated air space, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, Allies and Partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests.



This training will continue to evolve as Airmen will be expected to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges.