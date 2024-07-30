Maj. Jacob Draszkiewicz, 621st Contingency Response Wing Executive Officer, flies a C-17 Globemaster III to Edwards AFB, California July 30 for the start of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3. The Contingency Response Element arrived before the exercise started to prepare the area for inbound units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:36 Photo ID: 8567171 VIRIN: 240731-F-ZA023-1800 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.03 MB Location: LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CR Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.