    CR Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 4 of 5]

    CR Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Maj. Jacob Draszkiewicz, 621st Contingency Response Wing Executive Officer, flies a C-17 Globemaster III to Edwards AFB, California July 30 for the start of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3. The Contingency Response Element arrived before the exercise started to prepare the area for inbound units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8567171
    VIRIN: 240731-F-ZA023-1800
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, US
