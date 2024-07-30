CR Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Maj. Jacob Draszkiewicz, 621st Contingency Response Wing Executive Officer, flies a C-17 Globemaster III to Edwards AFB, California July 30 for the start of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3. The Contingency Response Element arrived before the exercise started to prepare the area for inbound units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 16:36
|Photo ID:
|8567171
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-ZA023-1800
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, US
Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3
