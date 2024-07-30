Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 3 of 5]

    Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Airmen from the 15 Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guide a forklift onto a C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 August 1 on Edwards AFB, California. Bamboo Eagle will include robust efforts to ensure total readiness through combat representative training across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:36
    VIRIN: 240801-F-ZA023-3000
    Location: LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations and Exercises

    Air Mobility Command
    621 CRW
    Contingency Response
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

