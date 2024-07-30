Airmen from the 15 Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guide a forklift onto a C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 August 1 on Edwards AFB, California. Bamboo Eagle will include robust efforts to ensure total readiness through combat representative training across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)
Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3
Operations and Exercises