Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Airmen from the 15 Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guide a forklift onto a C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 August 1 on Edwards AFB, California. Bamboo Eagle will include robust efforts to ensure total readiness through combat representative training across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

Date Taken: 08.01.2024