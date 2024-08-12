Bamboo Eagle 24-3: USAFWC concludes second iteration of major exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal | U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 422nd Test and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal | U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 with 32nd Air Refueling Squadron air crews over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 9, 2024. As part of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 32nd ARS operates the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During BE 24-3, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness to deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The recent conclusion of Bamboo Eagle 24-3, a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center-led joint exercise, marked a significant milestone in the Air Force's reoptimization for Great Power Competition.



The exercise, which took place across several locations in California and in airspace over the eastern Pacific Ocean, was designed to test the capabilities of the Air Force and prepare the service for the challenges of the 21st century by specifically focusing on distributed command and control, disaggregated mission generation and the joint maritime environment.



“As an Air Force, we are learning that we are all going to be on the front lines,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Commander. “The USAF no longer has the luxury of projecting power from sanctuary bases. Airmen will be required to sustain the same operational tempo as before, but under the threat of large-scale enemy fires at a magnitude this nation has never seen. Unlike Red Flag, which only exposes operators to enemy tactics, techniques, and procedures, Bamboo Eagle exposes the entire blue kill chain to enemy threats, from the logistics airman loading pallets on a C-130 to the F-22 pilot engaging the enemy.”



A piece of the Air Force’s reoptimization efforts includes reorienting Air Combat Command. Bamboo Eagle is an example of what this reorientation looks like. By synchronizing this large-scale exercise in concert with Joint Force elements, ACC aims to increase the Air Force’s competitiveness for Great Power Competition.



“This iteration of Bamboo Eagle was a valuable opportunity for our Airmen to test their skills and demonstrate their readiness in the face of great power competition,” said Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command. “The performance of all the participants was exceptional, and I am confident the lessons learned during this iteration will help us to better meet the challenges we face today.”



Bamboo Eagle synchronizes with the Air Force Force Generation model and affords commanders the ability to certify their forces through the exercise events. This ensures force capabilities are optimally mission-ready when tasked to support Combatant Commanders.



“The objective of exercises with speed and scale is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations, demonstrating the ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high end threats on short notice,” U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said.



The speed and scale of Bamboo Eagle was not lost on the exercise participants. Everyone involved worked tirelessly to ensure success.



“I was proud of our Airmen and the pride they took in their work and their willingness to accomplish the mission during the exercise” said Col. Keagan McLeese, the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander. “Seeing Airmen working in less-than-ideal conditions and doing so with a smile on their face was astonishing. It put my role as the Air Expeditionary Wing commander into perspective for me.”



From the forces on the ground tasked with generating aircraft and sustain ground operations to the forces in the air pulsing power forward, everyone was fully engaged in the 24/7 operations of the exercise.



“Bamboo Eagle was chaotic, but in a good way,” said Capt. Alexandra Gordon, an Air Battle Manager assigned to the 965th Airborne Air Control Squadron. “It was our test to be able to get aircraft airborne, get them checked in and then operating at a level that would meet a pacing threat. We had a young crew, and it was cool to see the learning that occurred throughout the exercise.”



Bamboo Eagle is just one example of the many ways in which the Air Force is reoptimizing for great power competition. Through exercises like this, the Air Force is building a stronger and more capable force, ready to project power and generate aircraft in concert with the Joint Force.