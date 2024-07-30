Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Staff Sgt. Dale Jones, 521st Contingency Response Squadron Aerial Porter, and Airman 1st Class Paris McGraw, ready a forklift for transport on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 July 31 on Edwards AFB, California. The forklift will go along with a Combat Support Element containing 8 Airmen of various career fields capable of sustaining fighter units in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)
