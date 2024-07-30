Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 2 of 5]

    Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Staff Sgt. Dale Jones, 521st Contingency Response Squadron Aerial Porter, and Airman 1st Class Paris McGraw, ready a forklift for transport on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 July 31 on Edwards AFB, California. The forklift will go along with a Combat Support Element containing 8 Airmen of various career fields capable of sustaining fighter units in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8567166
    VIRIN: 240731-F-ZA023-1450
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Contingency Response Airmen demonstrate speed, responsiveness during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    621 CRW
    Contingency Response
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

