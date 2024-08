53rd Weapons Evaluation Group change of command ceremony

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 07.18.2024 Courtesy Photo 53rd Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Lehoski, left, the 53rd Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Scott Crowell, the incoming 53rd Test and Evaluation Group (TEG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 18, 2024. The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group manages and oversees the testing, evaluation, and tactics development for various aircraft, weapons, and systems, ensuring their operational effectiveness across multiple Air Force bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)