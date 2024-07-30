53rd Weapons Evaluation Group change of command ceremony

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 07.18.2024 Courtesy Photo 53rd Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Dewitt, the outgoing 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group (WEG) commander, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 18, 2024. The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group manages and oversees the testing, evaluation, and tactics development for various aircraft, weapons, and systems, ensuring their operational effectiveness across multiple Air Force bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)