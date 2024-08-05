Meet the new group commanders

Photo By 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo | U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Lehoski, left, the 53rd Wing commander, passes the guidon...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo | U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Lehoski, left, the 53rd Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Benjamin Pancoast, the incoming 753rd Test and Evaluation Group (TEG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2024. The 753rd Test and Evaluation Group manages and oversees the testing, evaluation, and tactics development for various aircraft, weapons, and systems, ensuring their operational effectiveness across multiple Air Force bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 53rd Wing welcomed three new group commanders during change of command ceremonies this summer at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group bid farewell to Col. Brian Dewitt and welcomed Col. Scott Crowell as the 53rd WEG commander. The 53rd WEG is based at Tyndall Air Force Base and primarily manages the Weapons System Evaluation Program portfolio and test support.



Col. Jason Zumwalt relinquished command of the 53rd Test and Evaluation Group to Col. Joshua Biedermann during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base. The 53rd TEG supports numerous operational test initiatives on fighter aircraft, strike intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and weapons.



Finally, Col. Benjamin Pancoast took command of the 753rd Test and Evaluation Group from Col. James Dailey at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 753rd TEG works closely with Air Force Global Strike Command and the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office to operationally test bomber aircraft and high-altitude ISR.



Col. Daniel Lehoski, 53rd Wing commander, presided the three change of command ceremonies at each location.



“We are very excited to welcome three highly capable leaders to the 53rd Wing,” said Lehoski. “I am confident they will continue the exceptional work of their predecessors and lead each group to deliver tactical advantage for the Warfighter.”