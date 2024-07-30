Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53rd Weapons Evaluation Group change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    53rd Weapons Evaluation Group change of command ceremony

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    53rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Lehoski, the 53rd Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to Col. Brian Dewitt, the outgoing 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group (WEG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 18, 2024. The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group manages and oversees the testing, evaluation, and tactics development for various aircraft, weapons, and systems, ensuring their operational effectiveness across multiple Air Force bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

