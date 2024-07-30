U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Dewitt, right, the outgoing 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group (WEG) commander, receives the Legion of Merit certificate from Col. Daniel Lehoski, the 53rd Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 18, 2024. The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group manages and oversees the testing, evaluation, and tactics development for various aircraft, weapons, and systems, ensuring their operational effectiveness across multiple Air Force bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8566887
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-GE108-5053
|Resolution:
|5043x3355
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.