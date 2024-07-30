Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Steel Forge [Image 11 of 12]

    Exercise Steel Forge

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, conduct normal procedures to receive and park a KC-135 aircraft after it has come to a complete stop during Exercise Steel Forge at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Exercise Steel Forge is a multi-wing exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8565947
    VIRIN: 240610-Z-LP672-1013
    Resolution: 7722x5792
    Size: 21.94 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Steel Forge [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Andrew Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Iron Keystone
    Exercise Iron Keystone
    Exercise Iron Keystone
    Exercise Steel Forge
    Exercise Steel Forge
    Exercise Steel Forge
    Steel Forge
    Exercise Steel Forge
    Exercise Steel Forge
    Exercise Steel Forge
    Exercise Steel Forge
    Exercise Steel Forge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    pittsburgh
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    iron keystone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download