Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, conduct normal procedures to receive and park a KC-135 aircraft after it has come to a complete stop during Exercise Steel Forge at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Exercise Steel Forge is a multi-wing exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)

