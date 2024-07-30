Multiple KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft assigned to numerous air refueling wings taxi towards the 171st Air Refueling Wing parking ramp during Exercise Steel Forge at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Exercise Steel Forge is a multi-wing exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)
