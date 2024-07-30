Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 1 of 12]

    Exercise Iron Keystone

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A C-130 aircraft assigned to the Connecticut Air National Guard is parked on the ramp at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh International Airport during Exercise Iron Keystone, June 7, 2024. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-nation readiness exercise designed to test the resiliency of service members in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8565923
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-LP672-1001
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 23.18 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Andrew Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    pittsburgh
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    iron keystone

