Multiple KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft assigned to numerous air refueling wings are parked at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during Exercise Steel Forge, June 9, 2024. Exercise Steel Forge is a multi-wing exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)

