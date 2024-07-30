Two security forces vehicles rapidly drive past a parked KC-135 aircraft during an exercise inject requiring an immediate response from law enforcement during Exercise Steel Forge at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Exercise Steel Forge is a multi-wing exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)

