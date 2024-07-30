Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing push equipment onto the ramp of a C-130 aircraft, assigned to the Connecticut Air National Guard, on the ramp at Pittsburgh International Airport during Exercise Iron Keystone, June 7, 2024. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-nation readiness exercise designed to test the resiliency of service members in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)
