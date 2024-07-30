U.S. Air Force Col. Paul P. Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, spectates an Air Force Gaming tournament during Icemen Sports Day on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. Squadrons across base joined together for a day of friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly L. Touchet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 18:10 Photo ID: 8564579 VIRIN: 240726-F-LS100-1040 Resolution: 6450x3628 Size: 9.19 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kimberly Touchet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.