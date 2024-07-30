Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a flag football competition during Icemen Sports Day, at the outdoor track field on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. Squadrons across base joined together for a day of friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8564577
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-PS661-1049
|Resolution:
|5176x3527
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.