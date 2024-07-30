Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024

Winners of an Air Force Gaming tournament present their awards during Icemen Sports Day at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. Along with esports, there were flag football, pickleball, ultimate frisbee, dodgeball and basketball competitions during Sports Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly L. Touchet)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US