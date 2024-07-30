Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024 [Image 7 of 11]

    Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 356th Fighter Squadron and 354th Wing Staff Agencies compete in ultimate frisbee during Icemen Sports Day at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. Along with ultimate frisbee, there were esports, pickleball, flag football, dodgeball and basketball competitions during Sports Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly L. Touchet)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    VIRIN: 240726-F-LS100-1125
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
