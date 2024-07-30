Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024 [Image 10 of 11]

    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul P. Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during the Icemen Sports Day closing ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. The Sports Day brought Airmen together in the spirit of competition and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8564578
    VIRIN: 240726-F-PS661-1346
    Resolution: 4792x3225
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024
    Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Champions
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing
    Iceman
    Sports Day 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download