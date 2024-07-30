U.S. Air Force Col. Paul P. Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during the Icemen Sports Day closing ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. The Sports Day brought Airmen together in the spirit of competition and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8564578
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-PS661-1346
|Resolution:
|4792x3225
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Eielson show out during Iceman Sports Day 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.