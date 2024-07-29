U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Levi McCall, a rifleman assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security at a support-by-fire position outside of a simulated enemy compound during an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 23:05
Photo ID:
|8557375
VIRIN:
|240727-M-HP224-1334
Resolution:
|6798x4534
Size:
|3.59 MB
Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
