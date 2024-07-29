U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jack Leonhart, left, a section leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discusses the movement of troops with a Tongan marine assigned to His Majesty’s Armed Forces outside of a simulated enemy compound during an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US