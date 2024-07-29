U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare CH-53E Super Stallions attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, for an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US