U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare CH-53E Super Stallions attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, for an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 23:05
|Photo ID:
|8557371
|VIRIN:
|240727-M-HP224-1037
|Resolution:
|7200x4050
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.