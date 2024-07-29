U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Mercer, center, and Lance Cpl. Levi McCall, right, both riflemen assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to board CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, with Tongan marines assigned to His Majesty’s Armed Forces for an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

