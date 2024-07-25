U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hold security during a patrol to a simulated enemy compound with Tongan marines assigned to His Majesty’s Armed Forces during an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

