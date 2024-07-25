U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ruben Pickering, a forward air controller assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, writes down grid coordinates during an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 23:05
|Photo ID:
|8557372
|VIRIN:
|240727-M-HP224-1179
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.