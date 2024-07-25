Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Marines Conduct Amphibious Raid with Partner Forces

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ruben Pickering, a forward air controller assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, writes down grid coordinates during an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. The 15th MEU conducted a multinational amphibious raid exercise to enhance multilateral capabilities and strengthen partner relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 23:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
    Raid
    15th MEU
    Training
    MARFORPAC
    VMM-165
    BLT 1/5

