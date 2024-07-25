A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 75th Squadron performs low-level movements at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 aims to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 02:46 Photo ID: 8554671 VIRIN: 240725-F-ID959-1219 Resolution: 5126x3411 Size: 9.51 MB Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.