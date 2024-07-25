Two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 75th Squadron taxi onto the flightline before departing RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 aims to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 02:46 Photo ID: 8554669 VIRIN: 240725-F-ID959-1048 Resolution: 4728x3377 Size: 4.71 MB Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.