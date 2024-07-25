Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 1 of 7]

    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 75th Squadron taxis onto the runway at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 aims to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 02:46
    Photo ID: 8554666
    VIRIN: 240725-F-ID959-1003
    Resolution: 3942x2217
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    F-35A Lightning II

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Tindal
    Allies and Partners
    PitchBlack
    PitchBlack24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download