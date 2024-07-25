RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 75th Squadron departs the flightline at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 aims to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

