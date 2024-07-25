A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 75th Squadron departs the flightline at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 aims to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 02:46
|Photo ID:
|8554667
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-ID959-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.