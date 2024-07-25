Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 75th Squadron executes a vertical takeoff while departing the flightline at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 aims to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 02:46
    Photo ID: 8554670
    VIRIN: 240725-F-ID959-1180
    Resolution: 3866x3866
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024
    RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    F-35A Lightning II

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Tindal
    Allies and Partners
    PitchBlack
    PitchBlack24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download