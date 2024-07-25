A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 75th Squadron executes a vertical takeoff while departing the flightline at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 aims to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 02:46
|Photo ID:
|8554668
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-ID959-1023
|Resolution:
|4198x2793
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF F-35s execute vertical takeoffs, low-level flying during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS