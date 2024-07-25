Sgt. Mark Kersting, second from left and Sgt. 1st Class Chris Currens, second from right, both trombone players with the 100th Army Band, pose with fellow trombone players from the Musique des Transmissions French Army Band after a performance together June 8 in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France. The 100th AB, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo Courtesy of 100th AB)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:13 Photo ID: 8554364 VIRIN: 240608-A-LD390-7853 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 6.31 MB Location: FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Band Ten [Image 6 of 6], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.