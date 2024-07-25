Members of the 100th Army Band, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, stand in front of a monument honoring the 507th Infantry Regiment in Picauville, France, June 5. The 100th AB recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mark Kersting, 100th AB)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 Photo ID: 8554861 Location: FR