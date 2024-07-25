Band Eleven

A brass quintet from the 100th Army Band stand in front of the Utah Beach, Utah Beach, Normandy, at dawn June 6. The 100th AB, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SPC Justice Frank, 100th AB)

