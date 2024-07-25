Members of the 100th Army Band, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, visit the Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey in Normandy, France, June 9. The 100th AB recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mark Kersting, 100th AB)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 15:13
|Photo ID:
|8554365
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-LD390-7493
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
