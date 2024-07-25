Sgt. Dawson Davis, right, a clarinet player with the 100th Army Band, poses for a photo with the band's German bus driver June 6 on Utah Beach, Normandy, France. The 100th AB, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mark Kersting, 100th AB)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:13 Photo ID: 8554362 VIRIN: 240606-A-LD390-8384 Resolution: 706x458 Size: 215.01 KB Location: FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Band Seven [Image 6 of 6], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.