Band Eight

Sgt. Frankie Wantuch, a saxophone player with the 100th Army Band, left, and Chief Warrant Officer Two, the 100th AB executive officer, spend time with a female World War II veteran June 8 in Carentan, France. The 100th AB, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mark Kersting, 100th AB)

