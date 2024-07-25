Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band Eight [Image 6 of 6]

    Band Eight

    FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Frankie Wantuch, a saxophone player with the 100th Army Band, left, and Chief Warrant Officer Two, the 100th AB executive officer, spend time with a female World War II veteran June 8 in Carentan, France. The 100th AB, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mark Kersting, 100th AB)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:13
    VIRIN: 240608-A-LD390-7174
    100th Army Band Returns from the Performance of a Lifetime

