Soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) refine a squad exercise with the Rhode Island National Guard as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soldiers from the F-FDTL were trained in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver.
(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8554172
|VIRIN:
|240620-Z-PQ687-1015
|Resolution:
|6362x4241
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|BAUCAU, TL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dalan ba Dame 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.