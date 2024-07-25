Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dalan ba Dame 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    Dalan ba Dame 2024

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexandra Curtis 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) refine a squad exercise with the Rhode Island National Guard as part of Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste. Soldiers from the F-FDTL were trained in land navigation, tactical casualty combat care, basic rifle marksmanship, radio and reporting procedures, and tactical maneuver.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8554172
    VIRIN: 240620-Z-PQ687-1015
    Resolution: 6362x4241
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: BAUCAU, TL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dalan ba Dame 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

