Captain Christian Carter of the Rhode Island National Guard trains a squad of soldiers from Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) in tactical maneuver. This training was done in conjunction with Dalan ba Dame 2024, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise in Baucau, Timor-Leste.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Location: BAUCAU, TL